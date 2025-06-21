Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $674,000 Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Structure Therapeutics worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 333,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GPCR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

GPCR opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of -1.87. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

