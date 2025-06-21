Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $754,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 112,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 212,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2,715.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,047.90 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.