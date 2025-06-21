Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 59,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $34.24.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

