Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10,403.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BRX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

