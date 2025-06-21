Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after buying an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,625,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,922,000 after purchasing an additional 876,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

