Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.30. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

