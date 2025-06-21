Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $41,452.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,157. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $82,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,615,745.40. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,673 shares of company stock valued at $720,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.38. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

