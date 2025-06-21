Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 57.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $473.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $491.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

