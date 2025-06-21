Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $741,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after buying an additional 18,794,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,449 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,065.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

