Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $794,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of MMS stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

