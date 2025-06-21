Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,082.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $724.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,277.59.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.