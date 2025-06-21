Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in UGI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UGI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in UGI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in UGI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

