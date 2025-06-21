Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.1%

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

