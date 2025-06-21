Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

