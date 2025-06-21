Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

