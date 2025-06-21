Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.59 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

