Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,170 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 268,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

