Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 21,141 Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Evertec by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In other Evertec news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,457,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,027.96. The trade was a 30.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,856 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Evertec’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

