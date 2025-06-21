Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 57,083 Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investments had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

