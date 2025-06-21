Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7,498.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,397,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

