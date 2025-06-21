Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artivion worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artivion by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Trading Up 2.0%

AORT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,900. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $287,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,482. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,954 shares of company stock worth $2,108,525. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

