Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DBMF opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.