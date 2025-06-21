Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

