Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,342 Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80.
Brady Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Brady Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
