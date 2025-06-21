Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,519 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

