Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $798,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in SolarWinds by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 49.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

