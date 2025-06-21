Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 502.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCI

Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SCI opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.