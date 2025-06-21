Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

