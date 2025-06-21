Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

