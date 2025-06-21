Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.8%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,090 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

