Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 524.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCRI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.8%

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

