Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 150.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

