FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $4.31 per share and revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $422.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.