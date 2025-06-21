Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,807.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,406.38 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,888.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,902.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

