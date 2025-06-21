Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.
Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 34.02%.
Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.
