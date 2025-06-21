Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,709,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.1%

CNH opened at $12.81 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNH. Baird R W lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

