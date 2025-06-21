Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

