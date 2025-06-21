Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 5,000 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 3,884.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AxoGen news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $224,694.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $443.10 million, a P/E ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.28. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

