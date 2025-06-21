Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 868.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

