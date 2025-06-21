Fifth Third Bancorp Has $65,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,464,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 902,353 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Qorvo by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 981,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Benchmark upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $79.91 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

