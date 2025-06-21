Financial Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

