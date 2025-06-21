Financial Review: World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 7.53% 14.53% 1.64% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.29 $6.15 billion $2.07 6.28 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and World Access”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and World Access, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33 World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given World Access’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Access is more favorable than M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

Summary

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft beats World Access on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

