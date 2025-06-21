Financial Survey: Lion (LIOPF) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lion
|$2.73 billion
|$139.90 million
|21.54
|Lion Competitors
|$13.76 billion
|$1.19 billion
|19.13
Lion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Lion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Lion has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Lion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lion
|5.21%
|7.00%
|4.53%
|Lion Competitors
|-5.00%
|-201.12%
|-2.18%
Summary
Lion rivals beat Lion on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It offers antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, and chemical products, include rubber processing and additive agents, mandrel release agents, fatty acid methyl esters, plant-based electrical insulating oils, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and cosmetics ingredients, as well as electro-conductive carbon black and pressure-sensitive adhesives; pet supplies; and gift and special-order products. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
