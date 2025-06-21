Financial Survey: Lion (LIOPF) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $2.73 billion $139.90 million 21.54 Lion Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.13

Lion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Lion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lion has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 5.21% 7.00% 4.53% Lion Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Summary

Lion rivals beat Lion on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It offers antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, and chemical products, include rubber processing and additive agents, mandrel release agents, fatty acid methyl esters, plant-based electrical insulating oils, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and cosmetics ingredients, as well as electro-conductive carbon black and pressure-sensitive adhesives; pet supplies; and gift and special-order products. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

