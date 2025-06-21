First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $6.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Foundation stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.99. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

