Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after buying an additional 314,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $9,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

In other news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George E. Deese bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

