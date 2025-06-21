Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

