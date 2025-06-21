FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $11,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $9,673,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter.

FFEB stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

