FY2025 EPS Estimate for DeFi Technologies Raised by Analyst

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

DeFi Technologies stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 5.25.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

