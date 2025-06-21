FY2025 EPS Estimate for Keysight Technologies Cut by Analyst

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

