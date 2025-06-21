FY2025 EPS Estimate for Permian Resources Reduced by Analyst

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

PR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PR opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.